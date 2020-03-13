Why Truecaller calls India its home market

Sandeep Patil, Managing Director, Truecaller

Around 75% of Truecaller’s worldwide subscriber base resides in India. Buoyed by its growing user base in the country, the caller identification app is launching new offerings such as payments and loans. Sandeep Patil talks to Devika Singh about the opportunities in the financial services market, tapping small businesses, and more.

Out of Truecaller’s 150 million monthly active users (MAUs) in India, how many are premium subscribers?

We crossed the one million premium subscriber mark worldwide in October last year. Since then, this figure has grown by 35%, and around 70% of this subscriber base is from India. India is one of our strongest markets — 75% of our overall user base is in the country, and roughly 80% of our users here use the app every day. This shows that our daily active users (DAUs), too, are very high here. We are present on every one in four active smartphones in the country; about 60% of our user base comes from tier II towns. Even though we are a Swedish company, we consider India to be our home market. We build in India, for India and then we export to other markets where we have a substantial presence.

You entered the payments space with Truecaller Pay a while back. How much headway have you made, given the intense competition in this segment?

We have a very healthy market share, and one in four UPI users are registered with Truecaller. However, our transaction market share is not very high, because we have chosen not to buy transactions. Most other apps have invested heavily in marketing, buying users and buying transactions from them. That is why we have seen fantastic cashback and discounts in this space. Our reason for existing on their smartphones is not transaction volumes. Our core use case is very strong, and we don’t need to blow up marketing to buy transactions. Our competitive advantage comes from the communication side. We see payments as a way to complete the conversation that a user is having with another user or a business.

How important are small businesses for your operations in India?

Of the 150 million MAUs that we have in India, about 20 million are SMEs who use our app to get new clients and manage their businesses. We have a good mix of service SMEs, plumbers, electricians and physical SMEs, such as small neighbourhood shops, on the platform. Before July, we are going to launch a feature for them to register with us as an SME, which will then be catalogued and made searchable for end users. We want to enable a strong pipeline for them to acquire new customers and then progressively go down the funnel in helping them manage their businesses better.

Do you also plan to offer loans to these SMEs?

For financial services, end consumers who form the majority of our user base are our focus. We are testing this proposition and it should launch by July. The market opportunity in financial services is phenomenal. Only 35 million adults in this country have a credit card. While many companies are trying to solve this problem, given the scale at which India operates, more players are needed. We will partner with banks and fintech companies to disburse loans and offer other solutions through our platform. However, we don’t want to become a browse menu for the consumer. We want to become the actual point of disbursal and distribution. We will offer curated, personalised loans to the consumers, which will suit their needs best. We will do this by using machine learning.

What is the contribution of advertisements to your revenue stream?

In India, around 70% of our revenue comes from advertising. Last quarter, we grew our revenue by 70% year on year, and a large quantum of this growth came from our ad business. When it comes to brand solutions, we have a strong play in two aspects. We are like a national billboard and a natural place for brands to advertise whenever a big launch happens in any industry. Secondly, we also offer them a way to target a particular segment.

