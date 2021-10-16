Why is it important for cosmetic brands to leverage influencer marketing

Influencer marketing’s strength goes beyond setting up customer contact.

By Hanisha Kapoor

Influencers have completely transformed the way cosmetic and beauty brands used to function, bringing cult-like followings on the company’s social media pages including Instagram and YouTube. During the unprecedented times of the coronavirus pandemic, when brands are looking at fostering a special, authentic and personal relationship with the consumers, influencer marketing is leaving no stone unturned to serve the purpose. However, influencer marketing’s strength goes beyond setting up customer contact. They are also the source of communicating the brand’s values, image and other strategies. Brands are also captivating the talent and capacity of these people as part of their marketing campaigns because this space of influencer marketing is maturing with an evolved ROI and cost per view.

Need for influencer marketing campaigns

With the advent of social media, communication has become more prompt and personal. Now, people would like to believe in at-your-fingertips experience rather than inspirational experiences of what their favourite celebrity is either wearing or using. Gone are the days, when a consumer, especially the millennial ones, will flip through the newspaper or magazine to spot celebrities at make-up advertisements. They would rather prefer to instantly ask questions to the influencer and get personal responses to the questions regarding that particular brand.

These influencers as well work extremely hard to create content, which are authentic and relevant with their audience. Their ultimate aim is to build a positive relationship with their followers through their out-of-the-box content. It’s extremely challenging to create engaging content every time but they do it with aplomb. This is precisely why brands are getting engaged with these influencers. They have sensed that it’s easier to work with someone who is already a trusted source on social media and promote their brand among the audience they are tapping at.

An increased screen time is the biggest reason behind make-up brands making the best possible use of social media influencers. Through their posts, they create audience engagement on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for recipes, gaming, make-up tutorials and do-it-yourself (DIY) arts and crafts. Influencers have even become opinion makers, who can easily make the brand for a consumer’s consideration.

Here are the following situations, when a brand can benefit from influencer marketing:

∙ For getting maximum traction during a new product launch

∙ Leveraging influencers to share your already-created content or having them create their own content for your marketing campaigns

∙ Influencers also do a great job of reporting and extending the life and impact of brand events

∙ If the brand is undergoing any crisis, social media influencers could be providing another channel to get in touch with your consumer base.

Consumers get influenced by influencers, not company ads

Many surveys have shown that when it comes to purchasing make-up products, more than 65 percent consumers make the decision of buying a particular cosmetic after hearing the reviews from the influencer on social media followed by third-party product reviews, beauty professionals, company advertisements ranked and public figures and celebrities. Instagram by far is the first social media channel that influences consumer’s buying patterns as it’s convenient to post a lot of photos and short videos out there and it immediately reaches the followers. Influencers can also address the consumer’s queries on a one-to-one basis in the comment section. On YouTube, how-to videos are quite popular as it teaches consumers how to apply certain products. For many consumers, YouTube make-up tutorials are the most visited beauty engagement spot that influences their decision. However, depending completely upon influencer marketing is not a way for guaranteed success. A successful influencer marketing requires time, dedication and research and for that, a well-thought-out influencer program should be incorporated as part of a much broader marketing strategy.

The author is COO, ArchiesBeauty.com

