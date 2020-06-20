Why digital transformation strategy for education sector needs a continuity plan

For greater efficacy in delivering an online learning experience, consistent video performance becomes imperative.

By Vinit Mehta

As the coronavirus pandemic forced schools to shut down globally, it also halted regular classroom learning for approximately 320 million Indian students. This has presented a whole new reality for educational institutions whose mode of default operation largely depended on in-classroom student experience. If there was a time to reevaluate or undertake digital transformation for the education sector, the time is now as many were not prepared to transition and deliver learning through remote means.

Burdened with a legacy ecosystem, most educational institutions had to reinvent itself in a rather short timeframe.

The education sector has already been witnessing high growth and adoption in online education technology, with their digital transformation being accelerated by COVID. Global Education Technology (EdTech) investments reached US$18.66 billion in 2019 and the overall market for online education is projected to reach $350 billion by 2025. Given the realities of the ongoing situation, these numbers are sure to witness a surge in the coming months.

Online Remote Learning will need to be part of the new normal

The education sector was not prepared to undertake the transition and deliver learning through remote, online means. Burdened with a legacy ecosystem, most educational institutions had to reinvent itself in a rather short timeframe. This process was eased by leveraging video as a medium to deliver online learning. From live streaming to on-demand, video technology was then adopted by educational institutions to engage with students and keep the learning process going.

Different studies have established that a multi-sensory environment, which connects sight, sound and touch, helps students in developing thoughts and improving their social skills. Students then are able to learn faster and retain information longer. Some research studies indicate that, on average, students retain 25–60% more data from online learning compared to only 8–10% from classroom learning. As a result, video-based online learning presents an effective solution to the challenges in remote learning, while also supporting the continuity of classroom lessons even during a lockdown.

Ensuring consistent user experience

Instructors upload and publish lessons in live/on-demand video format and stream them across various devices and platforms. This ensures students are able to speak, listen, write, smile, laugh and engage with their teacher/instructor through such online-learning platforms. Hence, instructors and students are the two central critics in an online learning ecosystem. They expect a seamless remote video-based learning experience, irrespective of the users’ internet speed, geographical location, software, or the devices used.

For greater efficacy in delivering an online learning experience, consistent video performance becomes imperative. Therefore, centres of learning must keep in mind the following aspects while planning and designing an online learning experience for their student community:

Smooth streaming: For a good video experience, students must receive a steady video playback without buffering. Technologies such as Adaptive Bitrate Streaming (ABR) dynamically adjust to handling the users’ unpredictable bandwidth fluctuations. Additionally, technologies such as Deep Neural Network (DNN)-based quality enhancement and Artificial Intelligence (AI) work on both the streamed content as well as the computational power of the device streaming it, thereby promising a better learning experience.

For a good video experience, students must receive a steady video playback without buffering. Technologies such as Adaptive Bitrate Streaming (ABR) dynamically adjust to handling the users’ unpredictable bandwidth fluctuations. Additionally, technologies such as Deep Neural Network (DNN)-based quality enhancement and Artificial Intelligence (AI) work on both the streamed content as well as the computational power of the device streaming it, thereby promising a better learning experience. Delivering Live and on-demand video experience at scale: As more and more students log in to video and digital learning sessions, EdTech platforms must have the ability to scale up to meet the demand for delivering more content across numerous screens. However, an increase in the number of screens leads to a rise in the storage and bandwidth costs of delivering video to these screens as well. By leveraging Context-Aware Encoding in video delivery, institutions can drastically reduce the cost of storing and streaming video, while improving playback quality for students.

As more and more students log in to video and digital learning sessions, EdTech platforms must have the ability to scale up to meet the demand for delivering more content across numerous screens. However, an increase in the number of screens leads to a rise in the storage and bandwidth costs of delivering video to these screens as well. By leveraging Context-Aware Encoding in video delivery, institutions can drastically reduce the cost of storing and streaming video, while improving playback quality for students. Video analytics: Video is not only a powerful form of media, but also contains a plethora of information about audience behavior. Analytics plays a pivotal role in providing deep insights into the effectiveness of the program and students’ learning performance. Educational centres can collate and analyze students’ video navigation, learning performance and friction points to derive actionable insights. These observations can then help institutions to further develop and refine video-assisted courses and practices to offer tailored on-demand experiences.

Balancing between security and affordability

As the education industry ramps up its pace of technology adoption, it will be treading a tightrope to strike a balance between platform affordability and user privacy. With the growth of online learning, there has been a steady rise in the number of platforms that enable e-learning. There are also a few free technology platforms that might be enticing for some organizations to save costs. However, opting for an incorrect platform could result in users being exposed to a host of problems, such as inappropriate advertisements, weak security, and loss of privacy.

Choosing an appropriate platform that respects privacy and offers security is critical as it has become highly crucial for educational centres, especially those of higher learning, to secure their content against infringements and piracy. Therefore, EdTech platforms and institutions of learning delivering online-learning must protect the copyright of their content through Digital Rights Management (DRM).

The way forward

Education is witnessing a paradigm shift, from the four walls of the classroom to the Cloud. As in any other industry, it is essential to have a well-defined strategy with mobile integration, investments in the right talent and technologies, and a flexible and adaptive approach. With education taking on a technology-led avatar, remote learning through collaborative tools, such as video streaming and conferencing, is emerging as the ‘new normal’ for students of all ages across geographies.

The author is New Business Director, India, Brightcove.



