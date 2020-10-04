Why brands seeking relevance must become an integral part of peoples’ lives

Successful businesses have found ways to integrate themselves into daily lives while maintaining relevance and trust

By Teresa Barreira

The biggest threat to brands today is irrelevance. Brands are no longer competing for share-of-wallet, they are competing for share-of-life. The most well-known and successful brands have integrated themselves into consumers’ lives in an authentic way while placing the customers’ needs at the forefront and viewing them as people instead of transactions. So how can brands forge strong relationships with their customers and what do businesses need to ask themselves on their journey to be relevant and stay customer-focused?

Continuous innovation is key to maintaining relevance in a world where consumer expectations continually evolve. However, before investing time and money, businesses should ask themselves: “What problem are we trying to solve?” “Is this something our customers need?” “How will it improve their lives?” The most pressing question today is, “How do we adapt to a post-COVID world?” Brands that quickly innovate and solve for this will likely win in the future. As we navigate through the pandemic, consumers are placing a higher premium on brands that provide quality goods and services while prioritizing health and safety.

Businesses can lose sight of their mission over time if they expand without a definitive purpose. Mission-focused businesses understand the difference between the industry they operate in and the reason why they’re doing business in the first place. Take Patagonia for example, an established company that streamlined its previous mission of “Build the best product, cause no unnecessary harm, use business to inspire and implement solutions to the environmental crisis” to “We’re in business to save our home planet.” This succinctly captures the organization’s continuing commitment to environmental stewardship. Companies like Patagonia that are firmly committed to addressing customer needs and expectations outlast trends and become timeless. A purpose should be designed to create value through experiences and improve the lives of customers, positioning a brand for success.

While designing the experiences of value, many brands fail to differentiate. This “design sameness” leads to experience fatigue. To avoid this pitfall and deliver the most value, brands must consider customer expectations both in their particular industry and beyond. Expectations can be influenced by unrelated industries. For example, Amazon normalized two-day and same-day delivery, leading consumers to expect this from other companies as well, regardless of sector. Businesses must take note of these shifts to stay relevant.

Successful businesses have found ways to integrate themselves into daily lives while maintaining relevance and trust. Apple managed to master this by transcending industries and evolving with customer needs. Personally, Apple has become a central part of my life. I FaceTime my kids regularly when traveling, watch the news and shows on my iPad, and end my day checking my steps on my Apple Watch. The company consistently delivers transcendent, valuable user experiences to the point that it has established a high level of trust for investors and consumers alike, who buy into new offerings even before sampling.

Gen Z and Millennials pay close attention to companies that demonstrate a commitment to serving their communities and are steadfast about supporting them. Connecting with today and tomorrow’s key customer age demographics through acting on shared values will cut through the noise. For companies that are brave enough to consistently do what’s right – both internally and externally often see their customers and employees becoming biggest brand ambassadors and spreading the word because they’re happy to.

For example, recent turmoil over systemic racism spurred businesses to prioritize humanity. Brands like Ben and Jerry’s continued to break the mold of traditionally formal brand-customer relationships by speaking out, prompting a flurry of similar actions by others worldwide. This became clear: Gen Z and Millennials don’t separate products from experiences. If brands want to continue being a consistent part of their lives, they need to think, act, and create products and services that are value-aligned with their customers.

The age of only relying on storytelling for brand success is over. Companies that stay true to their purpose while adapting and satisfying the consumer experience will thrive. Relevancy will come easier for those mindful of hyperconnectivity. Trends come and go; brands that innovate with purpose at heart and experience in mind will transcend time and industry and take a share of our lives.

The author is chief marketing officer, Publicis Sapient

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook