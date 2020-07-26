Why brands need to focus on providing better sanitization solutions rather than taking a lifestyle approach

COVID isn’t a time to pick up a new lifestyle but it is a problem that we need to solve together

By Rushang Shah

With the COVID’19 world-wide pandemic, we can feel the paranoia of the virus among the people. Protection and sanitization are not optional anymore, they have become a compulsion. People have started becoming more aware of the importance of products like sanitizers and disinfectants. With the lockdown coming to an end and no vaccination in place, the task of ensuring the safety of the citizens has been impossible without the right prevention solutions, the need of the hour are disinfectants and sanitizers with strong formulations and right ingredients to actually kill pathogens as serious as coronavirus.

While the demand for hygiene-essential products has increased in the past four months, we have come across brands who are viewing this pandemic as an opportunity to capitalize on. For example, we’ve read news of vendors selling masks for lakhs of rupees and for lifestyle purposes.

In the wake of such incidents, here’s a very important question we need to address: Is sanitization a part of life or a way of life?

The primary purpose of sanitization is to save lives. It sure has become an integral part of life since COVID outbreak but what matters is that these products should be accessible to all. It should solve the purpose of killing germs effectively. It should focus on discovering ingredients like Silver which have been used since ancient times to help us fight diseases and viruses.

Did you know that silver is a well-documented anti-microbial that has shown to kill bacteria, germs and viruses? It has consistently been used to restrict the spread of human disease by incorporating it into articles used in daily life since ancient times. Some of its properties are noteworthy like Silver ion treatments can heal bone infections and allow regeneration of damaged tissue. Silver ions can enter into the bacterial cell, both inhibiting cellular respiration and disrupting metabolic pathways along with the DNA/RNA and stopping its replication cycle. This property of Silver infused in the sanitization products can help us all together break the chain of the recent virus.

We’re seeing a rise of parallel universes. COVID isn’t a time to pick up a new lifestyle but it is a problem that we need to solve together. And thus, brands need to focus on solutions to help their audience to solve the problems by giving them better sanitization formulations instead of a lifestyle approach.

It’s time for the brands to unite and put in all the efforts required to fight this pandemic!

The author is director, GermiGo

