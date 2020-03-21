Why automobile business should leverage social media to drive growth

Before the advent of social media, vehicle dealers have depended on costly and ostentatious TV advertisements to help in gaining popularity for their brands.

By Jatin Ahuja

Influx of social media marketing has led to a digital revolution where almost every industry is fighting to gain attention from its targeted audience. From apparel to electronics, from telecom to travel, and from food & beverages to entertainment, every industry is finding out ways to tap this niche market which is not only huge but also effectively priced. So, its obvious for the automobile industry to enter the world of social media to be able to connect with the digitally awakened generation.

Before the advent of social media, vehicle dealers have depended on costly and ostentatious TV advertisements to help in gaining popularity for their brands. Nonetheless, with the consistently transforming media landscape which is right now edging more towards the social network, there are signs this will undoubtedly change.

For example, platforms such as Facebook are significant in the field of car deals and purchases. Around 66% of vehicle owners and buyers who have Facebook accounts have seen a Facebook promotion about a vehicle and tapped on it. This not just demonstrates the degree to which social media has pulled in individuals to utilise its services but also shows brand new and pre-owned cars have an enormous and responsive crowd.

With the above information within reach, social media is basic in the effective advertising in the automobile industry. What’s more, it additionally deciphers that better the vehicle brand does its social media advertising, the higher its odds are of beating the competition. Any car dealer or manufacturer who isn’t using this platform into their business is doing noteworthy harm to their business’ targets.

Here are the best showcasing procedures:

Facebook: It is an absolute necessity, particularly with 84% of the customers are on Facebook. Companies should use spot advertisements to contact individuals who have shown they are in the market looking for a vehicle. It should be limited to geographic zones close to the area of dealing, by vehicle type, customer interests, and that’s just the beginning.

Twitter: A market survey 2013 determined that Twitter drove $716 million in car deals. Another research by Canvs found that about 327,000 auto-related tweets are posted and 75% of these are directly identified with purchasing or selling. Making an appropriate use of keywords, these signs can be found, and direct messages and promotions can be sent to those prospects who have shown interests.

Instagram: A study indicates that buyers aged between 20 and 30 are directing a greater amount of their concentration toward Instagram. Instagram is mostly about taking, sharing, and transferring pictures and recordings. Instagram gives an incredible stage to innovatively share the brand’s image in a post or a story format.

YouTube: Marketers suggest that 84% of car buyers intend to watch a video whenever they see a four-wheeler in an advertisement. They are looking for data on model correlations, security highlights, associated gadgets, walkarounds, and other information to assist them with settling on a choice. While videos should also be there on your website, they ought to be facilitated on a channel, for example, YouTube for obvious relevance.

Pinterest: While Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube are for social groups, Pinterest is known for having a bigger female base, with plans, excellence tips, and sought-after choices. Be that as it may, Pinterest is incredible for the car business in a few different ways. Firstly, it has a huge female audience. Secondly, Pinterest is perfect to set up your SEO by sharing landing pages, photos of your stock, or pinning blogs.

With these advanced showcasing strategies readily available, car dealers and manufacturers will have better chances to win their prospects’ attention. Some channels might prove to be marginally more powerful than others, yet there’s nothing of the sort as a silver projectile since one can’t expect huge business from only one channel. Vehicles are high-contribution and high-speculation items, so one must give various touch points to their customers.

The author is founder and MD of Big Boy Toyz.

