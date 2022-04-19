Wholsum Foods ropes in Anushka Sharma as investor and brand ambassador

Wholsum Foods had brought on board Anushka Sharma as an investor, brand ambassador and advocate for flagship brand Slurrp Farm, and all future brands Wholsum Foods will launch as it grows to become a house of brands. The company claims that Sharma’s values strongly align with that of Wholsum Foods’ core purpose – developing millet-based products with zero junk ingredients that are better for us and our planet. The investment comes at a time when consumers across the world are rediscovering the wisdom of ancient Indian millets like ragi, jowar, and bajra. “Through the partnership, I hope to help nurture India’s rich heritage of millets, and enable today’s generation to leave behind a healthier lifestyle and planet for those to come,” Anushka Sharma said.

Wholsum Foods claims to clock Rs 55 crore of revenue run rate (RRR) and aims to reach Rs 150 crores annual revenue run rate in March 2023. Anushka Sharma’s investment comes soon after a $7 million funding round led by Investment Corporation of Dubai, the sovereign wealth fund of the Government of Dubai, and Indian multi-stage venture fund Fireside Ventures. Wholsum Foods’ flagship brand Slurrp Farm currently retails in India via http://www.slurrpfarm.com as well as through leading e-commerce and quick commerce platforms such as Amazon, Big Basket, First Cry, and Swiggy Instamart amongst others. Products are also available across leading modern trade stores in India and the UAE as well as online in the US and UK. “Ahead of the International Year of Millets in 2023, we couldn’t have asked for anyone better than Anushka Sharma on board with us as we take millets to the world. The partnership is an important milestone as we build Wholsum Foods into a house of brands that makes food better for us and for the planet,” Meghana Narayan and Shauravi Malik, co-founders and co-CEO, Wholsum Foods Pvt Ltd, said.

