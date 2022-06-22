Whitespirit Brew and Distillery Limited appoints Karan Gupta as founder and managing director for Whitespirit Brew

Whitespirit Brew and Distillery Limited (WSBDL) has appointed Karan Gupta as the founder and managing director for Whitespirit Brew. He will also become a part of the Board. Gupta’s appointment is subject to approval of shareholders of the company.

In his new role, he will be responsible for planning, directing, controlling and overseeing the daily business operations of the company departments to ensure their smooth functioning and supervising department heads and managers. He will work to develop and implement effective policies for business growth and expansion.

WSBDL is now a multi-brand company with deep investments in business, a board member stated. “With his strengths in building development, first businesses in related spaces will provide the necessary leadership to our business. He is a strong, dynamic and values-driven leader with an impressive track record of delivering consistent high-quality performance in tough consumer businesses,” he stated.



With over 12 years of experience, Gupta has served in numerous leadership roles in varied sectors like sustainable event and management consultant. Prior to this appointment, Gupta was with FGCC. Running FGCC for the last seven years, he has conceptualised, launched and scaled several businesses like Media house, MNC’s, marketing and event company. Prior to the FGCC, he served as a partner at, Fioxa Groups, where he served serval UNI’s client related to business building and transformation. Gupta has previously worked with UN and GIT. “WSB is uniquely poised to scale non-linearly across multiple businesses and geographies. The company has an exceptional track record of innovation and serving customers with exemplary standards. I am looking forward to working closely with the WSB team, and I believe my expertise would benefit the company to pave the way for future growth,” Karan Gupta stated.

