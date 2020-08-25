White Rivers Media bags the digital marketing mandate for Mid-Day’s online tabloid

The #MadeInMumbai campaign captures the city’s pulse and paves way for a new wave of digital reporting.

Digital creative agency White Rivers Media has been announced as the social media, creative and digital marketing partner for the digital campaign of Mid-Day’s online tabloid. Their recent online campaign #MadeInMumbai captures the city’s pulse and paves way for a new wave of digital reporting.

The daily Indian compact newspaper launched its interactive digital tabloid on mobile last month. According to Rachna Kanwar, COO, Digital Media, Radio City and Mid-Day, over the last 41 years, Mid-Day has been a strong resonance of Mumbai City, with its engaging, reliable and credible content about the city at large. “In the past 4 months of lockdown, we have expanded our reach to an audience of 10 crore readers consuming Mid-Day and Gujarati Mid-Day on their smartphones. The interactive digital tabloid, is a mix of technology and content layered with innovation to give the readers an engaging experience at a price of ₹1 per day,” she added. For the company, the association with White Rivers Media, has helped in curating the campaign effectively and creating the right buzz on social media.

For Shrenik Gandhi, co-founder and chief executive officer, White Rivers Media, Mid-day’s campaign is an important step towards the evolution of print and promotes progressive change in the country.

White Rivers Media is a digital creative agency based out of Mumbai and Delhi. The agency was founded by Shrenik Gandhi and Mitesh Kothari in 2012. In the last 7 years, White Rivers Media has worked with some of the brands such as Red Chillies Entertainment, Dharma Productions, Sony Entertainment Television, ALTBalaji, Balaji Motion Pictures Limited, Zee Studios, Vedanta Group, Aditya Birla Money, Viacom18, Gatsby, Dun & Bradstreet, among others.

