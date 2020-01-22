White Rivers Media bags the digital marketing mandate for English entertainment cluster of Times Network

The account shall be handled out of the agency’s head office in Mumbai

Digital creative agency White Rivers Media has been awarded with digital marketing mandate for Times Network’s English general entertainment channels (GEC). The agency will be responsible for the social media and digital marketing for Times Network’s English GEC. As per the requisites of the mandate, White Rivers Media will curate social, creative and digital strategies for Movies Now, MN+, MNX and Romedy Now. The account shall be handled out of the agency’s head office in Mumbai.

According to Shrenik Gandhi, chief executive officer and co-founder, White Rivers Media, Times Network is known for disruptive marketing. “Each of the channels within its English entertainment cluster has created a distinctive niche for itself. With our digital and creative understanding, as well as our MarTech and social prowess, we see this as a great opportunity for effective storytelling – one where content, technology, and data comes together to help the channels reach out to their respective audiences.

White Rivers Media is one of India’s most awarded independent digital marketing agencies of 2019 with a team strength of more than 130 people. Based out of Mumbai and Delhi, the agency was founded by Shrenik Gandhi and Mitesh Kothari in 2012. In the last 7 years White Rivers Media has worked with some of India’s well known and reputed brands like Red Chillies Entertainment, Dharma Productions, T- Series, Balaji Motion Pictures, ALTBalaji, Zee Studios, Viacom 18, Sony Entertainment Television, Aditya Birla Money, Gatsby India and MEA, Dun & Bradstreet, Cholamandalam and more. The company is driven by the vision of bringing global digital marketing trends to India and creating innovative digital solutions for Indian brands and international brands in the country.

