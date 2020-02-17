White Rivers Media bags the digital marketing mandate for Cosnature India

The account will be handled out of the agency’s head office in Mumbai.

Digital creative agency White Rivers Media has won the social creative and digital mandate for the Germany-based cosmetic brand Cosnature. As per the mandate, White Rivers Media would curate digital strategies for Cosnature’s pan India launch and operations. The account will be handled out of the agency’s head office in Mumbai. Cosnature is a range of cruelty-free, vegan cosmetics and wellness products.

Cosnature carries a worldwide reputation of all-natural, high-performance cosmetics that are ‘Made in Germany’, Nicolas Camci, director, Cosnature, India, said. “Our intentions to land a strong footing in the Indian market critically requires an equally strong data-backed digital marketing strategy. White Rivers Media understands our product and marketing philosophies. Together with its creative and technological capabilities, we are optimistic about the brand’s success in India,” he added.

For Kabir Arora, chairman, Cosnature (India), a steady growth in India’s natural and organic cosmetics market, and the heightened environmental awareness among the population has the company’s attention. White Rivers Media has deciphered an optimised digital plan, which complements the company’s vision for the brand in the country.

According to Shrenik Gandhi, chief executive officer and co-founder, White Rivers Media the brand has a prodigious reputation globally, in terms of both its products and marketing philosophies. “Parallel to that, we shall curate strategies that leverage precision targeting and communication to discover, capture, and engage audiences in India, and then convert them into brand evangelists,” he elaborated.

White Rivers Media is one of India’s most awarded independent digital marketing agencies of 2019 with a team strength of more than 130 people. Based out of Mumbai and Delhi, the agency was founded by Shrenik Gandhi and Mitesh Kothari in 2012. In the last 7 years White Rivers Media has worked with some of India’s well known and reputed brands like Red Chillies Entertainment, Dharma Productions, T- Series, Balaji Motion Pictures, ALTBalaji, Zee Studios, Viacom 18, Sony Entertainment Television, Aditya Birla Money, Gatsby India and MEA, Dun & Bradstreet, Cholamandalam and more. The company is driven by the vision of bringing global digital marketing trends to India and creating innovative digital solutions for Indian brands and international brands in the country.

