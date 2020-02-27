Whisper urges consumers to #KeepGirlsInSchool with its latest campaign

The brand highlights the fact that 1 in 5 girls are dropping out of school each year.

P&G’s feminine care brand Whisper has rolled out its latest #KeepGirlsInSchool campaign, featuring bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar. Through this campaign, the brand aims to prevent girls from dropping out from school when they get their periods. The campaign also launched its new ad film which aims to create awareness about the issue of girls dropping out of schools post hitting puberty.

According to the company, the film brings to light the startling fact that one in five girls are dropping out of school each year. To bridge this gap, Whisper reinforces its pledge to double the impact of their existing menstrual hygiene education program by reaching five crore girls by 2022.

Whisper has become synonymous with challenging societal barriers to menstrual hygiene in the country through its path breaking campaigns and #KeepGirlsInSchool is the latest edition in the brand’s illustrious history, Chetna Soni, category leader – feminine care, P&G stated. “We pioneered breaking period taboos by using our voice in advertising and media through trail-blazing award-winning campaign #TouchThePickle and following it up with revolutionary campaigns like #SitImproper and #WhispersBreakSilence,” she added.

Conceptualised by Leo Burnett, the film sheds light on how girls go missing from school during periods and nobody cares.

As per Rajdeepak Das, managing director, India and chief creative officer, Leo Burnett South Asia, it is shocking to know that even today in India, one in five girls drop out of school because of periods. “The #KeepGirlsinSchool initiative we want to jolt people with the reality of these numbers and encourage everyone to join us in our movement towards achieving 100% menstrual hygiene in the country,” he stated.

Whisper is among the largest feminine care brands in India. Over the past three decades Whisper claims to have educated more than 2.5 crore girls in India on menstrual hygiene through its education program. Whisper has pledged to double this impact in the next four years and educate over five crore adolescent girls on menstrual hygiene by 2022.

