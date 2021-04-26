Whirlpool’s new TVC celebrates everyday moments of extraordinary care

The film will be rolled out across television, OTT (Hotstar) and social media platforms

Whirlpool of India, a subsidiary of Whirlpool Corporation, has released a new TVC for their latest bottom mount refrigerator with AI technology highlighting the role of care-givers who demonstrate extraordinary care everyday by not trying to change their loved ones but by rather understanding them and adapting to who they are. The film will be rolled out across television, OTT (Hotstar) and social media platforms.

The film is a homage to caregivers who go to extraordinary lengths, every day, to take care of their loved ones. It depicts an endearing story that captures a day in the life of Kriti and her Daadu, her beautiful relationship with him and how she lovingly adapts to her Daadu’s habits and quirks, through her little acts of care. The TVC has been directed and executed by Lowe Lintas group.

Enabling her to deliver such extraordinary care is the AI technology in the new Whirlpool bottom mount refrigerator that automatically senses changes in weather, load and usage patterns and adapts the cooling accordingly.

At Whirlpool, we follow the philosophy of everyday care and believe that when you truly care for your loved ones, your partner, family or your close friends, you accept them as they are with their habits, their points of view and their quirks all that make them who they are, K.G. Singh, vice president marketing, Whirlpool of India said. “Delivering such extraordinary care requires something extraordinary like the AI technology in the new bottom mount refrigerator that automatically senses and adapts to your changing needs,” Singh added further.

“Everyday care is at the heart of Whirlpool’s brand philosophy. The challenge for us was to interpret this philosophy for the Indian consumer and balance the tech and life narrative. We felt that it takes extraordinary to deliver care day after day, both from the caregiver and the product. This was the start point of our campaign and the film for the most advanced bottom mount range of refrigerators from the brand. The extraordinary care is depicted through a heartwarming relationship between Kriti and her Daadu, how she cares and adapts to his needs. The refrigerator’s Adaptive Intelligence acts as a perfect foil to her in adapting intuitively to her changing needs,” Naveen Gaur, deputy chief executive officer, Lowe Lintas, stated.

