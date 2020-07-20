Whirlpool’s new campaign highlights the importance of sanitised clothes

The campaign highlights the brand philosophy of Every Day Care

Home appliances company Whirlpool of India, a subsidiary of Whirlpool Corporation has launched a new campaign #SanitiseWhatYouWear that throws light on sanitising versus washing of clothes and how a washer with inbuilt heater helps in removing germs and allergens from the clothes.

“Keeping the heightened consumer need of products in the health and hygiene segment in mind, the campaign will go live with close to 500 mothers in collaboration with Momspresso. The mothers will be talking about how improved personal hygiene habits, being mindful of the surfaces of our clothes and sanitising them properly is a big contributor in prevention of germs and allergens entering our body. The campaign will be live on Whirlpool’s social media handles,” the company said in an official communication.

According to the company, the campaign highlights the brand philosophy of Every Day Care, and it’s commitment towards providing solutions that are meaningful and advanced. Consumers today are more vigilant of their health and hygiene than ever before, KG Singh, vice president – Marketing, Whirlpool of India said. “Keeping in mind the need of the hour, Whirlpool has fast tracked its efforts to provide superior sanitisation along with best in class wash performance. This innovation comes from over 100 years of expertise of Whirlpool in building washing machines,” he added.

Whirlpool of India Limited headquartered in Gurugram, is the manufacturer and marketer of home appliances in the country. Whirlpool entered India in the late 1980s as part of its global expansion strategy. It forayed into the market under a joint venture with TVS group. In 1995, Whirlpool acquired Kelvinator India Limited and marked an entry into the refrigerator market as well. The same year the company also saw acquisition of major shares in TVS joint venture and later in 1996, Kelvinator and TVS acquisitions were merged to create Whirlpool of India Limited. This expanded the company’s portfolio in the Indian subcontinent to washing machines, refrigerator, microwave ovens and air conditioners.

