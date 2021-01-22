  • MORE MARKET STATS

Whirlpool appoints Lowe Lintas as its brand communication partner

By: |
January 22, 2021 5:59 PM

The agency will devise the brand’s strategy and build omnichannel creative solutions to fuel Whirlpool's next level of growth

Lowe Lintas is a full-service creative agency of MullenLowe Lintas GroupLowe Lintas is a full-service creative agency of MullenLowe Lintas Group

Home appliance company Whirlpool of India has appointed Lowe Lintas as its marketing and communications partner. As the brand’s full-service brand communications partner, Lowe Lintas will devise its strategy and build omnichannel creative solutions to fuel Whirlpool’s next level of growth.

“We are extremely delighted to have Lowe Lintas India on board as we expand and grow our India business to the next level. The digital first approach, powerful insights and compelling brand strategy presented by Lowe Lintas will help reinforce our connect with existing consumers and bring newer consumers into the care and comfort of Whirlpool. We look forward to a long and exciting journey ahead,” KG Singh, vice president – marketing, Whirlpool of India said.

Related News

For Naveen Gaur, deputy CEO, Lowe Lintas, the core of the brief from Whirlpool was very clear – to help them become the category leader in coming years with a strong focus on digital. “The foundation for our strategic thinking and approach included the agency’s digital tool called Intent Optimiser coupled with our capability to stitch up a hyper-bundled solution for the brand. Our expertise of being able to bring a new age, contemporary and truly integrated solution was what won the hearts of the Whirlpool leadership,” he added further on the win.

Lowe Lintas is a full-service creative agency of MullenLowe Lintas Group, equipped to deliver hyper-bundled marketing solutions across brand consulting, design, digital marketing, experiential marketing, media planning and buying, PR, video content and voice solutions. Headquartered in Mumbai, Lowe Lintas has a presence throughout India with offices in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, New Delhi (NCR) and Pune. The agency lends its branding, creative and omnichannel expertise to a host of clients in India and the Asia-Pacific including HUL (for which the agency handles over 35 brands), Axis Bank, Britannia, Flipkart, Google, MRF, Tanishq among others.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BrandWagon is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest brand news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. BRANDWAGON
  3. Whirlpool appoints Lowe Lintas as its brand communication partner
Advertisement
Brandwagon

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Flipkart launches a pan-India campaign for its grocery business
2Chimp&z Inc names Ashish Duggal as VP, growth and operations
3Tata Capital unveils ‘Karz Nahi Farz Bhi’ campaign for the launch of Shubharambh Loans