Whirlpool appoints Lowe Lintas as its brand communication partner

Lowe Lintas is a full-service creative agency of MullenLowe Lintas Group

Home appliance company Whirlpool of India has appointed Lowe Lintas as its marketing and communications partner. As the brand’s full-service brand communications partner, Lowe Lintas will devise its strategy and build omnichannel creative solutions to fuel Whirlpool’s next level of growth.

“We are extremely delighted to have Lowe Lintas India on board as we expand and grow our India business to the next level. The digital first approach, powerful insights and compelling brand strategy presented by Lowe Lintas will help reinforce our connect with existing consumers and bring newer consumers into the care and comfort of Whirlpool. We look forward to a long and exciting journey ahead,” KG Singh, vice president – marketing, Whirlpool of India said.

For Naveen Gaur, deputy CEO, Lowe Lintas, the core of the brief from Whirlpool was very clear – to help them become the category leader in coming years with a strong focus on digital. “The foundation for our strategic thinking and approach included the agency’s digital tool called Intent Optimiser coupled with our capability to stitch up a hyper-bundled solution for the brand. Our expertise of being able to bring a new age, contemporary and truly integrated solution was what won the hearts of the Whirlpool leadership,” he added further on the win.

Lowe Lintas is a full-service creative agency of MullenLowe Lintas Group, equipped to deliver hyper-bundled marketing solutions across brand consulting, design, digital marketing, experiential marketing, media planning and buying, PR, video content and voice solutions. Headquartered in Mumbai, Lowe Lintas has a presence throughout India with offices in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, New Delhi (NCR) and Pune. The agency lends its branding, creative and omnichannel expertise to a host of clients in India and the Asia-Pacific including HUL (for which the agency handles over 35 brands), Axis Bank, Britannia, Flipkart, Google, MRF, Tanishq among others.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook