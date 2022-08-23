WhatsApp’s new campaign highlights built-in layers of protection for user privacy

WhatsApp has rolled out the India edition of its global brand campaign to create awareness about its interlocking layers of protection that offer people more privacy and control over their conversations while messaging. The campaign has been conceptualised by BBDO India.

At WhatsApp, privacy is in our DNA and over the years, we have consistently added layers of protection through product-features that empower people with more control over their messages, Avinash Pant, director marketing, Meta India, said. “This is our way of extending awareness and assurance to our users on how the new and existing built-in layers of protection help you message freely without compromising on your privacy. We want users to know that they always have a safe and private space on WhatsApp, no matter where they are. We feel it’s a great privilege that two billion people around the world trust WhatsApp to deliver their personal messages everyday and this campaign is an affirmation of WhatsApp’s continued commitment to protecting their private conversations,” he added.

The campaign focuses on educating users on WhatsApp’s built-in layers of privacy protections that have been added over the years, including three new privacy features – leaving groups silently, controlling who can see when you’re online, and screenshot blocking for ‘view once’ messages.

For Josy Paul, chair and chief creative officer, BBDO India, WhatsApp’s mission is to connect the world privately, and this campaign captures the essence of people feeling empowered to have private conversations even during vulnerable moments because their messages remain protected and secure. “The film demonstrates WhatsApp being that ‘safe space’ for people like the -father and son- who have a very private and emotional conversation, amidst hordes of people. You don’t know the exact exchange between the characters, you can’t see their messages because that’s private, but the simple shots of crowds disappearing, doors locking, CCTVs turning away, demonstrate how WhatsApp’s privacy features continue to provide the much-needed intimacy and protection throughout their most private moments,” he added.

Also Read: Yahoo promotes Sebastian Graham to director of Native APAC

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook