WhatsApp collaborates with Yuvaa to launch #TakeCharge campaign

With this campaign, WhatsApp wants to raise awareness about online safety

WhatsApp has joined hands with Yuvaa to launch its week-long #OnlineSafety campaign on the occasion of ‘Safer Internet Day’. The campaign titled #TakeCharge consists of a series of infotainment content that will be featured on Yuvaa’s Instagram page. With this campaign, WhatsApp wants to raise awareness about online safety, encourage people to understand the various safety tools and resources that can be used to stay in control online. “WhatsApp is an industry leader among private end-to-end encrypted messaging services in promoting online security,” Abhijit Bose, head of India, WhatsApp, said.



“Besides continuously innovating on the product side to build safety features, WhatsApp also deploys dedicated teams of data scientists, analysts, security experts as well as AI and ML to keep users safe online 24x7x365. Additionally, it has been our continuous endeavour to raise awareness and education about user-safety. Our current Safer Internet week campaign is another such attempt to help users understand the importance of online safety and how they can #TakeCharge to navigate the internet safely,” Bose added.



The campaign will also touch upon various aspects of online safety and the best practices that people should follow to stay in control of their safety on the internet. To educate users on managing their online presence and interactions better, WhatsApp has collaboarted with a diverse set of creators. As a result, youth creators including Taneesha Mirwani, Anchal Agarwal, Anmol Sachar and Shreya Kapoor will share important content about internet safety such as understanding – best online practices, digital payments, group controls, among others.

Read Also: Havas CX X Index Report 2022: Customer satisfaction dips for Indian brands

Read Also: Cashify announces Rashmika Mandanna as their brand ambassador for an integrated marketing campaign

Read Also: BBDO India bags brand mandate for Milkbasket

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook