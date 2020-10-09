What’s next for Uday Shankar, president, The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific and chairman, Star & Disney India

“I have always believed in the power of creativity and cutting-edge technology to create a better world.”

It’s not every day that one wakes up to hear about media maverick Uday Shankar, president of The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific and chairman, Star and Disney India stepping down from the position. Thursday morning started with a bang about Shankar moving on from a company where has spent close to 17 years in various positions. It is believed that while he is still contemplating on the next destination, a few ideas have already started doing the rounds — with technology playing a key role. “I have always believed in the power of creativity and cutting-edge technology to create a better world and consider myself incredibly fortunate to have had the opportunity to do so at Star, 21Century Fox and now at The Walt Disney Company,” he said in the official communique, released on Thursday.

From the time he started his journey in media, the industry has evolved tremendously with technology forming the backbone now. It is understood that media without technology is short-sighted. Technology is currently at the centre of all media business. According to sources, it is believed that Shankar’s next voyage includes a project or rather any project which affects the mass and has social relevance with technology being at its core. Technology when deployed at a large scale, helps change the lives of many people. “For some time now, I have been contemplating the question of how I give back to the country, community and the industry that has given me so much. I think the best way to express my gratitude to all of them will be to support and mentor a new generation of entrepreneurs as they set out to create transformational solutions that will have a positive impact on countless lives. I intend to partner with global investors and pioneers to achieve this,” he added.

Since February 2019, Shankar has served as president, The Walt Disney Company APAC and chairman, Star and Disney India. Prior to his current role, Shankar was the president of 21st Century Fox for Asia and chairman and CEO of Star India. He took over the leadership of Star India in 2007. Shankar also led the company’s foray into regional and local language programming besides consolidated Star’s sports broadcasting operations through 21st Century Fox’s acquisition of its joint venture with ESPN.

