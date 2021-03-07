What travel, tourism, hospitality marketers should know right now

The concept of a bubble holiday with family members or friends is also here to stay

Travel the new impulse purchase

Not fashion, not food. You’ve been stuck for so long that you’ve now reached a stage where you see someplace you like on social or a friend’s post and you’re like let’s go now! Earlier it was a plan, a long weekend, but now you pick up your car, your laptop and you’re off. Now travel is the new trend.

Getting lost

There’s a girl who works with us. Got herself a Thar right as lockdown opened. Now she’s off exploring the most glorious destinations one has never heard of. It’s off grid (which is safe as it is distanced). It’s unknown and calling dibs on undiscovered places in India is the new cool. Places like Bhattu monastery, Bir biling, Barot valley, Malaari.

Bubble Holiday

The concept of a bubble holiday with family members or friends is also here to stay. Simply speaking, you spend your holiday in an exclusive accommodation, with people you know. Cook your own grub, stay longer and away from it all.

Revenge Posting

The other side of reacting to social media and getting going is posting on social media. We were always doing it. But now we see people who never posted also posting like crazy. It’s not just revenge travel that’s kicking in. It’s release posting that’s accompanying it.

Travel is the cure

A year in captivity almost and mental wellbeing is high priority for everyone. There is an increased emphasis on wellness now, thanks to the virus claiming numerous lives across the globe. But not just the virus, trends suggest that people are getting jaded by technology, and more millennials are now taking some time off from social media. So they are reacting to social but also running away from it.

Sustainable is the future

2021 will see people rethinking the way they see tourism and opt for sustainable travel. They may weigh the value of each trip, make it really count and also be responsible for their carbon footprint. This, in turn, will promote slow and remote travel plans. In 2021, people will choose to stay at one place for a longer period to experience the culture, travel more deeply, promote local businesses, be a responsible guest and much more.

The author is head of the global brand, OYO Hotels & Homes

