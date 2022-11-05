By Alok Pandey

We live in an era where mobile isn’t only our pocket companion but a need of an hour too! In today’s technologically advanced time, it hasn’t only turned into a smartphone but a digital remote that efficiently connects the physical and online worlds. I believe that nowadays mobile is more than a mode of entertainment because people consult their smartphone first before anyone else; in fact, it’s a platform onto which we rush for everything be it making a purchase or paying bills. This is because smartphone portable screens have made human life versatile with their convenience.

Moreover, while watching TV, people tend to scroll their mobile devices as they timely get notified about different updates and are no more bound to a place to access online things through desktops and laptops. This is why an affinity and an environment of trust have been built by this digital remote that now consumers have become mobile-first. Industry stats too say that, in India, consumers daily spend nearly seven hours online due to their dependency on mobile which will increase more in upcoming years. Since focusing on online consumerism, mobile marketing is massively overtaking the other mediums of advertising specifically in terms of reach and results. This will surely revolutionise the smartphone industry and app ecosystem too as both complements each other and give advertising practices an edge.

Let’s discuss in the detail ‘What is the Future of Mobile Marketing’ and how it is giving brands an ecosystem to better survive & sustain in the competitive landscape.

mCommerce: Mobile has become an ideal platform for Omnichannel shopping as 82% of consumers consult their phones on purchases they‘re about to make in a store and then make online transactions for the same. This is because users often take their mobile with them wherever they go and even respective store managers encourage them to consult their app to access more brand-specific information and offerings. Furthermore, the advent of augmented reality/ virtual reality (AR/VR) enabled technology that allows users to try and test products on their avatars influences them to return to an app. This will efficiently attract users more towards it as they get a chance to experiment with things before actually purchasing which will surely revolutionise the online shopping experience and would become a key aspect for marketers for a powerful brand presence.

Contextual Advertising: Taking the context from the host media, marketers showcase contextual adverts that resonate with the users. This form of advertising has now become an integral part of mobile marketing and will surely be taken more into consideration because this works by registering the keywords being used on the website, based on which offerings get served to the consumers, customised to their interests. Presently, contextual advertising coupled with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) has efficiently enhanced the user interface with the brands since the offerings get displayed depending on their live content consumption through which users get facilitated with more personalised content. That’s why it is expected to witness more growth in the future as it doesn’t rely on third-party cookies too. The smartphone itself comprises the audience pool and insights that help brands to provide users with a seamless yet personalised online experience, coupled with location-based content through Wi-Fi and GPS Technology. Contextual adverts grip the users’ interests and influence them to come back to its app for more offerings which lead to quality retention and engagement rates.

IoT: Savvy marketers are efficiently utilising the Internet of Things (IoT) because it better helps in optimising the mobile marketing campaign and driving meaningful results with a help of AI/ML and automation. IoT showcases users with recommended offerings and draws their attention towards a brand as this technology describes a network of things that are embedded with sensors that sense the users’ presence and interests and cater to them with the offerings over the internet. Presently, the number of IoT-connected devices is 13.1 billion which is expected to double to 23.1 billion by 2027, globally. This is because when people get recommendations of their interests, they navigate through the brand and barely switch to its competitors which is why IoT can be expected to witness flourishing growth in upcoming times. Moreover, it is also beneficial for making smart advertising spends as it increases the personalisation options with an ability to measure KPIs and associated metrics, facilitating marketers to make informed business decisions.

Shoppable Ads: This practice is one of the most literal ways of tapping into the fragmented audience and will enhance more in future with the help of precise targeting. Such ads act like an influencer that encourages users to directly buy the product after viewing its ad despite making purchases later. This is effective because marketers can dive into the cohorts based on their past actions and behaviour while they remain active on their mobile devices. Since marketers get the users’ algorithms and trigger events within the device via which, it can be said that Shoppable Ads are here to stay which will help them to obtain much better results and ROAS.

iOS Search Ads: iOS users are massively increasing specifically in India and are not only bound to metros and tier-1 cities. When a user uses a device effectively then its mode of advertising automatically gets fame and herein, iOS search ads are making a mark. This works based on the keywords to be searched; afterwards, users automatically get the product/offerings recommendations. In India, marketers have started utilising these ads, considering the buying potential of iOS users.

This doesn’t end here as the future of mobile marketing would also revolutionise with in-app advertising, geofencing, display and banner advertising, and a lot more. Users will surely spend more time on their smartphones because they get better connections and emotional experiences from brands that never leave any stone unturned to facilitate them with the best. Moreover, this will also help in luring consumers while increasing their Loyalty and LTV (lifetime value) with the brand as there is no other medium than mobile with which humans interact and engage effectively.

