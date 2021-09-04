What are the trends that are impacting overall retail marketing strategies

Marketing has now become efficient, as the companies have data of target audience and it takes the burden off from the retailers.

By Sanjay Desai

The world around us is unpredictable. Every day, we face changes. Having nothing new happens in a day feels a bit odd now. A new evolution occurs the moment we attempt adaptation. Among the most affected are retail businesses.

People are getting swept up by the new trends. The direction we take is influenced by what we see. That’s where the term “marketing” comes into play. Whether a product stays on the market for a long period depends on marketing. In the past few decades, the methods of marketing have changed dramatically.

1) Advertising on Facebook and Instagram

Visibility in newspapers and billboards is overshadowed by marketing on social websites and applications. The trend of online marketing and advertising is slowly changing the retail landscape. In the early 20th century, the mail system was mostly inhabited. Flyers and banners were taken into consideration to attract people to the respective brands. Door-to-door mail was delivered making the process harder and tiring. Retailers are reaping the benefits of the recent shift to using online marketing, as most of them have switched to this method. It has attracted customers from almost everywhere in the world. The use of social media has made expanding business easier thanks to its ability to connect retailers with customers. Retail stores now are unbounded and feel no fear in advertising their products on different platforms. Reach is maximum and the process is easy. From connecting to friends and having a conversation with our loved ones, our perspective has changed. Business, products, and growth are our main priorities.

2) Faster delivery

It took no time for competition to emerge, going from no system of delivery to one of the fastest. The customer had patience not long before a decade when retail shop owners usually took some time to deliver an order. Bet! You can’t afford to do the same now. In this so fast-moving world, one thing we are sure of is getting everything as early as possible. One-day delivery is not a myth anymore. Retailers are forced to deliver the products on the same day as it might let the customer shift to another vendor. It’s hard to wait, isn’t it? Faster delivery is the well-appraised parameter in the retail business.

3) Online polls

At first, customer reviews and to know what kind of products people want were very difficult to determine. Survey and scrutinising of results were conducted to reach a decision. Customer feedback via phone or writing on paper became obsolete and turned in favor of comments and writing on a retail shop’s web page. It has reduced the pain of the hectic process. Anyone can write, whatever they feel about the particular commodity. Polls are conducted to know the opinions of people.

4) Featuring products on online websites and apps

Whether you have a single shop or many, you can list the products on any online website, such as Amazon, Flipkart, among others, and people can have a glimpse at the product and shop it from there. There is no direct interaction between customers and shop owners. Isn’t it soothing for the retailer? Increasingly, business is characterised by smoothness and variety. Compared to offline stores, online stores can manage and ship a greater range of products. You have more chances to make money when you cover a wider area.

5) Social Media Influencers

Definition of social media has been modified over and over again. But one thing that will last forever is the medium it has provided for retail shop owners to display their products based on themes. Having more followers is not just a matter of fame anymore, it’s an invitation to do a business. Influencers endorse the products on their accounts and earn money and more people get attracted to the product, bringing money to the accounts of retailers. Business endorsements have been changed by influencer marketing. Influencers do have an impact on their followers and this is an advantage.

Media consumption on television and radio is lower than on social media. We have become self-centered, meaning we only want to see what we like and that freedom is not achieved on television. Rather than sitting at a place and relaxing, our minds have taken us to sit and do business. Marketing has now become efficient, as the companies have data of target audience and it takes the burden off from the retailers. Companies now have data about their target audiences, which makes marketing more efficient and reduces the burden on retailers. It has become imperative to follow this new trend.

The author is director, Fabcurate.com

