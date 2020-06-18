WeWork launches ‘#PrideStreetofWe’ campaign to support LGBTQIA+ community during the pandemic

The campaign has been conceptualised by Digitas

At a time when people are staying indoors to abide by the rules of social distancing, WeWork India has launched #PrideStreetofWe campaign in order to commemorate pride month and support the LGBTQIA+ community amid these isolating times. Conceptualised by Digitas, the campaign aims to move the on-ground experience of a celebratory parade online through a special microsite.

The microsite resembles an urban street and mimics the feel of marching at a parade. #PrideStreetofWe campaign is aimed at providing a platform for members of the LGBTQAI+ community to share stories, demonstrate support and highlight challenges faced by the community in India. At WeWork, the ethos of our organisation is one of inclusion, and creating a sense of belonging, Vineet Singh, group CMO, Embassy Group said. “It certainly does not change based on who you are or who you love. We believe that personal growth of an individual is interlinked to being in a more diverse, inclusive and aware environment and having an open outlook. This microsite is our small way of showing love and support as we are extremely passionate about educating and creating safe spaces for everyone. This platform will help people feel empowered and motivate them to share their stories and experiences to help lift one another up,” he added.

The campaign has been launched across the brand’s social media channels and will run till the end of this month. During Pride month, WeWork wanted to communicate that it stands by the community, Unny Radhakrishnan, CEO, Digitas India said. “Given the lockdown situation and movement restrictions, this simple idea of a virtual pride parade, enables the WeWork community to come together and celebrate.”

