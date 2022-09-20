WeWork India challenges people to move beyond good and achieve greatness in its latest brand campaign

WeWork has rolled out its latest brand campaign ‘Great Inspires Great’. Through the campaign, the brand aims to highlight why WeWork India is an ideal workspace that offers a blend of good infrastructure along with an opportunity to be a part of something larger than oneself. Furthermore, the campaign also focuses on some of WeWork’s key products such as On-demand, managed office by WeWork, and regular product portfolio consisting of hot desk, private offices, custom build offices, and conference rooms, among others.

Every individual aspires to unlock their true potential and be great at what they love doing. WeWork understands this need and the brand campaign celebrates individuals who are fuelled by their passion and do not believe in slowing down until they’ve achieved their goals, Megha Agarwal, head, brand and marketing, WeWork India, said, “The campaign is a thoughtful celebration of our core values, from the aspiration to inspire greatness amongst today’s professionals to the inclusive and collaborative community that we have built for them to thrive. With ‘Great Inspires Great’ we are aiming to demystify the normalisation of being just good in a workplace and encourage enterprises and individuals to discover their version of great. Even the choice of the digital medium is very intentional and we have parked significant spends for a 360 degree campaign that will ensure maximum engagement and reach amongst the audiences and consumers. Over the years, the riveting scale of WeWork India’s campaigns has always struck a chord with our audience, and we hope to only raise the bar with this one,” she added.

The 60-second brand film which went live today will be amplified through a 360 degree campaign spanning social, digital, radio, OOH and TV. The brand will also release three product films starting 26th September, which will be promoted across platforms to showcase the breadth of products at WeWork India which makes it the ideal end-to-end workspace solutions provider. “‘For individuals and institutions to thrive, it is often about the space that lets you do so. So when we cracked the idea of Great Inspires Great’ for WeWork we knew that we have a very powerful idea. WeWork is a space that is as much about inclusivity as it is about diversity, a space that celebrates you and enables you to build your own brand of great,” Anupam Basu, Group Creative Director, FCB Ulka, stated.

The brand film aims to bring out the nuances of the ever-evolving workplace requirements in a hybrid, flexible and post pandemic era, and WeWork’s role in navigating the new normal. It also highlights how WeWork India helps accelerate the growth of individuals as well as enterprises’ greatness by offering a well-rounded, cohesive space that caters to everyone’s needs – from a solopreneur to a start-up, a Fortune 500 or an MNC. The video delves deeper into how flexible workspaces provide a personalised experience to different types of professionals with varied needs through its innovative and customised offerings. Each frame seamlessly ties together how WeWork India is home to a community of diverse set of people – from innovators to visionaries to dreamers and go-getters, making it a space where people meet and inspire each other to achieve greater heights of success.

