WeWork India appoints Megha Agarwal as head, marketing

Agarwal brings with her over 13 years of multi-category global experience

WeWork India on Monday announced key strategic appointments to the India leadership team. The company has appointed Megha Agarwal as head, marketing. In her new role, Agarwal will lead WeWork India’s overall marketing strategy including online and offline activations, events, and communications. The company has promoted Raghuvinder Singh Pathania, erstwhile head ,operations, as head, community and operations, India. In addition, Dharam Mehta, previously head , business operations, has assumed the role of head, digital Products.

“The flexible workspace industry in India has continued to show positive momentum as businesses steadily adapt to the new normal. In our endeavour to provide our members with flexible, safe and well-managed workspaces, we have ensured to bring innovative solutions combining great design, product, flexibility, hospitality and technology as the enabler for a new and innovative way of experiencing work life. With these new leadership announcements we will strive to further enrich the experiences for our existing community and scale towards greater heights.” Karan Virwani, CEO, WeWork India, said.

Agarwal brings with her over 13 years of multi-category global experience in brand building, communication development, new product development, media planning, and e-commerce. Prior to joining WeWork, Megha was associated with Unilever for over a decade. She led the GSK Nutrition integration with Unilever in April 2020 and started leading global marketing of the nutrition business.

“To watch WeWork emerge as a leader in the flexible workspace industry with innovative marketing and workspace solutions, while sustaining its community and values has been fascinating. As the way we work continues to evolve in this dynamic environment, the future possibilities are immense and I look forward to being a key facilitator of WeWork’s growth and footprint in India as well as contributing to its culture of innovation and collaboration,” Agarwal stated.

Furthermore, Singh will focus on building operations management, profit performance and ensuring the best in class member experience across cities. In his new role, Mehta will be responsible for innovating new digital products for the future along with focusing on current products such as current products such as Virtual Office, On-Demand, All Access and WeWork Business Solutions.

Read Also: Mahesh Kanchan elevated as chief executive officer, FieldFresh Foods

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook