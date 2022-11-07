Westside assign its digital marketing mandate to Oktobuzz  

Digital communications company Oktobuzz has won the digital marketing mandate of Westside. As part of its mandate, the agency will be responsible for managing social media handles and campaigns of the lifestyle and fashion brand from the house of Tata. A part of its mandate will also include improving its overall online presence through data-led digital campaigns and other Mar-tech projects.

“Westside has already established itself as one of the leading fashion retail brands in the country. As we grow our presence across the country, we also want to leverage digital in the most constructive way and thereby make Westside the brand of choice for consumers aspiring for efficient and accessible fashion,” Umashan Naidoo, head-customer and beauty, Trent Limited, said

Fashion and lifestyle brand Westside is known for its affordability among consumers. It usually houses its own range of in-house brands which includes ethnic, and western wear for men, women and children. It also offers urban and warm home decor, an extensive range of cosmetics, ambrosial fragrances, and luxurious bath and body products. Established in 1998, Westside claims to have 200 stores across India.

In an official statement, the company said that it has handed over the responsibility of helping them build a strong presence and establish the legacy of Westside as a house of the Tata brand in the online world. The agency will work on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. It will also work with the brand to help enhance the brand experience across platforms including website, App, UI/UX and videos.

“With India on the rise and the fashion sector booming, Westside, over the last two decades, has played a pioneering role in making India fashionable and at Oktobuzz, we are committed to further Westside’s digital presence with strategic planning at all levels,” Rohan Nair, senior vice president business and strategy, Oktobuzz.

The agency’s understanding of data and converting them into actionable insights for the brand is something that has helped the brand considerably.

