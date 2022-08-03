Western Digital takes the digital route to market its latest product; launches new campaign with Darlings’ actor Alia Bhatt

Western Digital has announced its partnership with the film Darlings, as their exclusive digital partner. As part of the partnership, the company has rolled out a digital video campaign (DVC) featuring the lead character of Darlings, actor Alia Bhatt. The campaign highlights the benefits of its data transfer device SanDisk dual drive. “The digital video campaign has a two fold objective, one is to promote the benefit of the storage accessory and at the same time promote the film. SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Type-C is a convenient data transfer device, using which you can transfer large volume of content from your smartphone to another smartphone or to a laptop or any other device,” Jaganathan Chelliah, senior director, marketing, India, Middle East and TIA, Western Digital, told BrandWagon Online.

The company claims this is a digital-led campaign with the platform accounting for about 65% of the ad spend. “The campaign will be predominantly YouTube and social led, along with select OTT platforms, that fall into our target profile. In addition, we will also look at programmatic advertising to reach out to relevant audiences,” Chelliah added.

Furthermore, in addition to digital, the company aims to leverage outdoor branding for the campaign in about 12 cities across the country, besides print ads in 10 regional dailies as well as retail point of sale (POS). These will account for the remaining 35% of the advertising budget.

The campaign will continue through mid September.

The company claims that its marketing model has been focused on digital with video based assets being its primary vehicle for communication. “Last year, our split between digital and offline was about 60-40. This year, digital will account for 65% of the overall ad spends while offline may come down to about 35%,” Chelliah stated.

“As content producers, we know how important it is to find a safe and convenient way to store all the content related to a film. With Western Digital’s SanDisk and SanDisk Professional line of products on board, all our data storage needs were handled seamlessly,” Gaurav Verma, producer and COO, Red Chillies Entertainment, added.

