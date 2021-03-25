Western Digital reiterates the importance of data backup this World Backup Day

Western Digital has already launched numerous real lifestyle situations and backup word puns through social media creatives.

Western Digital Corporation has rolled out a campaign celebrating World Backup Day by urging its consumers to #BackUpAndStaySafe. The digital-led campaign is aimed at building awareness around the benefits and the importance of backing up digital content. In the age of digitisation and rapid technological evolution, the company wants to help empower consumers and reiterate the value of data safe-keeping and emphasize the importance of making data backups a regular habit. For Jaganathan Chelliah, director- marketing, India, Western Digital, as a global leader in data storage technology, WD aims to inculcate the critical digital habit amongst Indian consumers. “Last year, we launched the ‘Back Up Nahi Toh Packup’ campaign, the whooping success of which inspired us to launch #BackUpAndStaySafe this year, in order to help the consumer understand the importance of backing up their data. As every piece of data is a priceless asset we possess, it is imperative that saving these becomes a natural habit for us.”

This video-led digital campaign focuses on PC users who create and consumes content, for their work, study, or entertainment needs, as a part of their daily lives. The brand has released three real-life situation videos around data loss, that highlight how accidentally deleting files or a virus attack on a PC can spell disaster for the valuable data saved in it, and without backup, these files can be compromised for good.

Western Digital has already launched numerous real lifestyle situations and backup word puns through social media creatives and videos as a teaser to this campaign. With a focus to grab audience attention, the creatives have been designed using unique catchphrases. All these curated content have been singularly focused on helping people relate to the benefits of backing up data.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook