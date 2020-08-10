Western Digital celebrates World Photography Day; launches SanDisk #ShareYourMastershot campaign

The ten-day campaign will end on August 19, 2020 coinciding with the World Photography Day.

Western Digital Corp has rolled out a digital campaign to celebrate the World Photography Day. Titled #ShareYourMastershot, the campaign is an extension to the SanDisk brand campaign ‘Share Your World’. The ten-day campaign will end on August 19, 2020 coinciding with the World Photography Day.

Through this campaign, Western Digital aims to call upon all the photography lovers to share their master shots with the world they capture either on their smartphones or cameras. This will, in turn, create a community that connects and inspires each other as well as the world at large. According to Jaganathan Chelliah, director, marketing, Western Digital, India, photography has always played a significant role in bringing alive the creative aspirations and expressions of people across the globe. “Soul of the SanDisk brand is all about visually representing your inspirations and capturing them digitally. As a part of that we are running #ShareYourMastershot campaign as we appreciate the art of Photography and recognize the efforts put in by professional and amateur photographers to find their master shots,” he stated.

Each photographer who wishes to enter is required to click and share a photo, which will become an inspiration for the next photographer and start a chain reaction. The company has created a micro-site which in addition to the photo-threads, would also have articles, photography tutorials, forums, and details to help the budding photographers and also include details on compelling photography products.

“Our top priority has always been to empower people by giving them complete control of their content. Our storage solutions under SanDisk brand, such as SanDisk Extreme Pro SSDs and SanDisk Extreme Pro SD cards and SanDisk Extreme microSD cards, are focused on delivering the best experience to capture and preserve their world on the go,” Chelliah added.

