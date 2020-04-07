Wendy Clark joins Dentsu Aegis Network as Global CEO

Previously, Clark has worked for global brands such as The Coca-Cola Company and AT&T

Dentsu Aegis Network has announced the appointment of Wendy Clark as the global chief executive officer (CEO) of the company. Clark will be joining Dentsu Aegis Network in September 2020 from Omnicom Group where she held the role of global president & CEO for DDB Worldwide.

With over 30 years of experience in the industry, Wendy has worked for global brands such as The Coca-Cola Company and AT&T, as well as industry-leading agency roles. Prior to joining Omnicom, Wendy spent seven years at The Coca-Cola Company in global and regional operating roles, culminating in her promotion to Coca-Cola’s president of sparkling brands and strategic marketing. “Given such unprecedented global change it’s more important than ever that we’re completely focused on creating insightful, informed, important ideas for brands, businesses and their customers,” Clark said on her appointment.

In her new role, Clark will report to Tim Andree, executive chairman, Dentsu Aegis Network. According to Andree, the experience of Wendy is hugely complementary to DAN’s growth plans over the coming decade. “Wendy will join us as the world is emerging from a period of unprecedented challenges. I am confident that her leadership and experience will inspire our people, connect with our clients to help drive their brands forward and continue our focus on providing integrated global solutions while building excellence into every part of the rapidly changing marketing ecosystem we serve,” he added.

Part of Dentsu Inc, Dentsu Aegis Network offers media, digital and creative communications services and is made up of ten global network brands – Carat, Dentsu, Dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, mcgarrybowen, Merkle, MKTG, Posterscope and Vizeum and supported by its specialist/multi-market brands. The company is headquartered in London and operates in 145 countries worldwide with more than 42,000 dedicated specialists.

Read Also: Coronavirus Impact: How agencies are redefining the game of media and advertising

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook