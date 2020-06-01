Welspun’s new campaign reiterates the importance of personal hygiene

The campaign highlights habits that can lead to the transfer of bacteria and germs amongst members

As concerns around safety and hygiene among consumers continues to be on a rise, Welspun India launched a campaign reinstating the importance of adopting healthy towel hygiene practices in the light of the current virus outbreak. The campaign featuring actors Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma urges people to not only wash their hands thoroughly but to also dry them with clean towels.

The two part series showcases the two actors engage in a fun banter as they emphasise on the importance of using a clean towel. “Given the rising impact of the global pandemic, it is extremely critical to wash hands regularly in a stipulated manner to avoid the spread of the virus. However, one aspect that is often overlooked is ensuring the use of a clean and hygienic towel to wipe the hands afterwards. People have the tendency of drying themselves on any linen that they can get their hands on and even sharing the same towel with family and friends. These habits can lead to the transfer of bacteria and germs amongst members, and may defeat the very purpose of washing hands,” Welspun said in an official statement.

According to Dipali Goenka, Jt MD and CEO, Welspun India Limited said, taking cognizance of the rising need for personal hygiene amidst the COVID-19 spread, the brand has championed the cause of creating awareness around the importance of not just washing hands thoroughly but also adopting healthy practices of towel hygiene to wipe them, thereafter – an act that is often taken lightly. “With Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma on board, the aim is to drive home the message in a fun and relatable format.”

Read Also: Asian Paints campaign ‘The Nosy Neighbours’ assures people of safe painting services

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook