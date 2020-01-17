Welspun takes the digital route to highlights Indian water crisis

Users who are in the critical ground water level zone have engaged 28% more than those users in moderate and good ground water level zone

Welspun has rolled out a digital campaign to raise awareness around the decreasing groundwater levels across the country. The digital campaign will feature digital ad banners backed by API integration which will reveal to residents the groundwater levels in their city on a real-time basis while highlighting Welspun’s range of reversible bedsheets that save up to 40% of water during washing. The campaign is currently live in Maharashtra, West Bengal, Kolkata, Kerala, Jharkhand and many more regions where the groundwater levels are severe.

According to NITI Aayog’s recent reports groundwater levels in some of India’s biggest cities have fallen significantly. The reasons for the rapidly depleting water supply across cities include increased urbanisation, climate change and weak infrastructure. In the absence of proactive measures towards water conservation, 21 cities of India are estimated to be on the brink of running out of groundwater in 2020. In light of this revelation, Welspun has launched a campaign to shed light on the water crisis faced by the country.

According to Manjari Upadhye, CEO, domestic retail business, Welspun India Limited, sustainability at Welspun India is not just a component of business philosophy; it is an ethos embedded in every aspect of the value chain. “Taking cognizance of the depleting groundwater levels across the country, we have launched a digital campaign that adopts an innovative approach to sensitise the citizens about the prevailing water crisis. The API integrated ad banners not only give a real-time update on the city’s groundwater levels but also urges people to take a small step towards water conservation by using Welspun’s 2-in-1 bed sheets that saves 40% water while being washed,” he elaborated.

For Umesh Shashidharan, media director, FoxyMoron, the API made it easy for customers to understand the criticality of the situation and enabled them to take action. Moreover, he added, the campaign seamlessly integrated the product with the education about the water crisis as it backed with customised and automated programmatic targeting.

Through this campaign, Welspun has reached over 2 million users so far and is witnessing a click-through rate of 2.4%, which is 4 times higher than the 0.50% industry average for mobile banners on programmatic. Users who are in the critical ground water level zone have engaged 28% more than those users in moderate and good ground water level zone.

