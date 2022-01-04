Wellness platform Mindhouse rebrands to Shyft

With this rebrand, the company aims to reflect its focus on offering broader curative wellness solutions for health conditions

Curative wellness platform Mindhouse has rebranded itself to Shyft. The aim behind the rebrand is to highlight the shift in the company’s focus towards offering a variety of wellness solutions for a broader spectrum of health conditions and issues. The rebrand aims to reflect the scope of the company’s services, helping customers in reversal, remission, and management of their health conditions.

The shift away from mental wellness started as customers approached the company for solutions targeted towards specific health conditions, Pooja Khanna, co-founder, Shyft, said. “While we started ‘Mindhouse’ with a focus on mental wellness as the name suggests, over the last year we’ve become a leading provider of curative wellness solutions for a large number of health conditions. We realised the role and importance of lifestyle management for chronic health conditions and how underserved the market is; and decided to do something about it,” she added.



The Shyft platform will allow customers to enroll into programs to reverse and manage specific health conditions. Customers will be able to access a range of services spanning nutrition, yoga, counselling, meditation, aerobics, lamaze and more, tailored into personalised programs for their health conditions. Shyft is planning to cater to people suffering from conditions such as PCOS, hypertension, diabetes, thyroid, digestive issues, or women in need of natal care, and will also track symptoms and markers real-time, to continuously iterate the programs.

“the global wellness industry is worth $4.5 trillion, and 60% of the customers are spending on wellness for curative purposes. Wellness is also getting digitised fast with the recent increase in online adoption, which helps us as we deliver our services digitally,” Khanna highlighted.



Over 10,000 customers suffering from various health conditions have already enrolled in the company’s Yoga & Nutrition programs. The most prominent category has been that of women’s health, with over 70% of these customers enrolling in programs for PCOS/D, or for Natal care. All the platform’s customers attend at least three live sessions with their coaches every week, and form a close-knit community, engaged in bringing a shift in their health conditions. With the recent commitment to invest resources into growth, the company aims to expand rapidly in India and globally.

