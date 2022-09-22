Wellcurve rolls out ‘Let’s Get Healthy’ campaign to promote a healthy lifestyle

Vertical commerce platform Wellcurve has launched its new campaign ‘Let’s Get Healthy’. Through the campaign, the brand aims to spread awareness about staying healthy in the coming festive season.

The idea behind this sale is to give no more reasons to Indians to run away from beginning their healthy journey, Nikhil Mehra, founder and CEO, Wellcurve, said. “With a community of experts capable of solving their queries and competitive offers sitewide, we’ve made it a point to make healthier eating affordable and fun,” he added.

The campaign will include several articles and contests over health and wellness for its consumers. Further, it will include exclusive access to consumers of Wellcurve. Consumers will be able to avail a free 15-minute consultation from the platform’s in-house nutritionist on purchase of over Rs 1,999. The consumers would be able to send video reviews about the product experience with Wellcurve, and those videos will be shared on the website. The articles and contests will be live for the next 10 days, starting from September 21, 2022.

The company was founded in 2019 as a vertical commerce platform and claims that its platform would enable users to shop for healthier food alternatives and engage and interact with health and nutrition experts to help consumers be educated about the products and get answers to their health-related queries.

