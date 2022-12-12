Wellbeing Nutrition raises $10 million in series-B round led by HUL and Fireside Ventures

Direct-to-customer (D2C) nutrition company Wellbeing Nutrition has announced that it raised $10 million in a Series B round led by Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) and Fireside Ventures. According to the company, the current Wellbeing Nutrition team led by Avnish Chhabria and Saurabh Kapoor will continue to operate all functions of the business. HUL and Fireside Ventures will be represented on the Board, it added. As per a statement, the company aims to launch and extend the product categories, build a senior management team and strengthen its expert channel network, along with strengthening its research and development (R&D) as well as achieving high retention numbers for growth with the new funding.

With the new funding, Wellbeing Nutrition aims to reach 100 million people over the next year by driving awareness through digital aggressively, as well as making use of HUL’s capabilities, Avnish Chhabria, founder and Saurabh Kapoor, co-founder, Wellbeing Nutrition, stated. “Along with both these companies, we will further our mission to make clean nutrition accessible to consumers all over the world on the back of innovative products, such as melts, slow, collagen and protein, formulated using high-quality and globally-sourced natural ingredients,” they added.

Founded in 2019, Wellbeing Nutrition claims to include melts (oral thin strips), slow (slow-release two in one capsules with beadlet in oil technology), Korean marine collagen peptides for beauty, daily fiber for digestion and vegan protein for fitness and everyday health.

