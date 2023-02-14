WeddingWire India launches ‘LoveDeal’ campaign for Valentine’s Day

WeddingWire India, the Indian subsidiary of The Knot Worldwide, a wedding technology platform, has launched a new Valentine’s Day campaign ‘LoveDeal’. The firm has collaborated with India’s renowned entrepreneurial couples including Ghazal and Varun Alagh, the co-founders of Mamaearth, Swati and Rohan Bhargava, co-founders of Cashkaro, and Shreedha Singh and Param Bhargava, co-founders of the Ayurveda Co.

In this campaign, the couples shed light on their journey as co-preneurs and how they have found the right formula to strike a balance.

“The startup ecosystem has contributed immensely to India’s growth, especially in the last few years. We aim to break a myth that has been popular since time immemorial of how one should never mix business and love. After talking to these entrepreneurs, we have realized that it is a notion that is far from reality.” said Anam Zubair, head of marketing, WeddingWire India.

As per the company, the campaign is aimed at breaking the myths associated with mixing business and love.

“The journey as co-preneurs is not easy but definitely worth it as you are building something meaningful with the person you share your life with. I am glad that we believe in the same vision & with the same passion. Even if our story encourages one person or better, one couple to start a venture together, it will all be worth it.” said Ghazal Alagh, co-founder, Mamaearth.

