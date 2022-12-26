WebX Integrated Marketing Solutions bags brand communications mandate for Roomskart.com

WebX IMS has announced its partnership with Roomskart.com to develop and execute brand communications campaigns that engage customers and build trust and credibility. According to the company, the integrated mandate includes website, SEO, SEM, and public relations support, and is aimed at strengthening Roomskart.com’s online presence and brand awareness.

We are confident that the partnership with WebX Integrated will bring fresh ideas and expertise to our marketing efforts, Shazin Aboobacker, CEO, Roomskart.com, said. “The team’s track record of working with Clients from scratch and delivering result-oriented campaigns makes them a great fit for our brand,” Aboobacker added.

The company was founded in 2020, and is a property management startup that is working on the way people manage their rental properties. Currently, the company has served over 1,000 clients with clientele across more than 18 countries and Rs 200 crore assets under management (AUM), it claimed.

