WebX IMS assigned brand communications mandate for upsurge

Brand communication agency WebX Integrated Marketing Solutions has been named the strategic communications partner for the gaming-focused ed-tech upsurge. According to the company, WebX IMS will be responsible for developing and implementing a range of brand communications strategies, including public relations, content marketing, influencer marketing support, among others.

WebX Integrated Marketing stood out to us as the clear choice for our communications partner due to their track record of success and their ability to deliver results, Karan Baweja, founder and CEO, upsurge, said. “We believe that WebX’s experience and expertise will help us effectively communicate our brand message and values to our target audience,” he added.

upsurge is a Delhi-based gaming-focused ed-tech startup that claims to help children learn about money management, entrepreneurship, and other important life skills through its proprietary interactive games-based courses and rewards.

