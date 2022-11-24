WebEngage strengthens its management with the appointments of Hetarth Patel, Shreya Trivedi, and Apurva Chawla

WebEngage has announced the onboarding of Hetarth Patel as the vice president of Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and managing director for UAE; Shreya Trivedi as the chief of staff of WebEngage; and Apurva Chawla as the associate director of product-led growth.

As WebEngage continues to ride the wave of success, Patel, Trivedi and Chawla’s appointments come at an opportune time, Avlesh Singh, CEO and co-founder, WebEngage, said. ” WebEngage is on a mission to revolutionise retention marketing through a full-stack solution, by enabling brands to maximise the utility of data and meaningfully engage customers. The appointment of these leaders will help us with this mission and fuel the company’s growth ambitions,” he further added.

According to a company statement, Patel will helm the company’s growth vision in the MENA region by harnessing its CDP-powered marketing automation platform and building on its track record in the region. Additionally, the company added that Trivedi will be responsible for involving and enabling the scale-up of the business and optimising productivity across the teams. She will help keep every employee glued to the mothership and its mission, it added. Moreover, Chawla will be responsible for a zero-to-one journey for brands that hold the potential for generating new revenue streams for WebEngage, the company claimed.

