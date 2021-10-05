WebEngage names Ankur Gattani as VP, growth and marketing

Gattani will be responsible for accelerating the community and education efforts at WebEngage

Marketing automation and customer data platform WebEngage has appointed Ankur Gattani as vice president, growth and marketing. In his new role, Gattani will be responsible for accelerating the community and education efforts at WebEngage. He will spearhead the entire growth marketing function at Webengage to strengthen its positioning as a thought leader in retention marketing.

“As a customer-first company, our primary focus has always been in investing towards the growth of our customers and building success for them in their journey. Ankur’s expertise in customer success and data-driven marketing efforts along with his valuable insights is crucial for the growth of the brand,” Avlesh Singh, co-founder and CEO, WebEngage, said.

Ankur comes with over 13 years of experience. In his previous roles, he was associated with WebEngage as a customer, mentor, and advisor. During his stint at Foodpanda Global, he helped the company to drive CRM efforts leading to the transformation of one message-per-country regimen to a 1:1 personalised message on multiple channels across 45 Countries, over 2 timezones and languages.

“Our company’s vision is to drive and create strategic business value for WebEngage and its customers and enable them to have a successful journey with their users. I am glad to have this opportunity and join the team to accelerate the growth with marquee brands and build user engagement with successful campaigns,” Gattani stated.

WebEngage helps brands drive more revenue from existing customers and anonymous users across 10 communication channels. The company is working across several industries like e-commerce, edtech, fintech, foodtech, media and publications, gaming, BFSI, Healthcare, online retail. Some of its clients are HUL, Bajaj Finserv, Unacademy, ALT Balaji, Make my Trip, Zivame, First-Cry.

Read Also: E-commerce players to clock a 23% increase in GMV; to cross $9 billion this festive season

Read Also: Dentsu International elevates Narayan Devanathan to chief client officer

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook