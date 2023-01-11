scorecardresearch
Web Werks appoints Amit Agrawal as chief business officer

Amit Agrawal will be responsible for business strategies, partnerships, marketing, monetisation, growth, and Indian expansion.

Written by BrandWagon Online
Updated:
Prior to his current position, Agrawal was the head of sales, channels, and business development of Yotta Infrastructure

Web Werks Data Centers has announced the appointment of Amit Agrawal as the chief business officer (CBO). As per the company, Agrawal will be responsible for business strategies, partnerships, marketing, monetisation, growth, and Indian expansion. He will closely work with the CEO and the leadership team to drive all business aspects of the further evolution of the company, it added.

Agrawal’s credentials and extensive data centre experience will provide Web Werks with the impetus to scale up operations more quickly and lead the vision of growth across different markets globally, Nikhil Rathi, founder and CEO, Web Werks, said. “I believe that under Agrawal’s leadership, we can extend our services to a wider range of customers,” he added.

Agrawal has more than 20 years of experience in sales leadership, scaling business growth, and enabling business transformation by developing go-to-market strategies for generating revenue. He joined Web Werks from Yotta Infrastructure where he was positioned as a head of sales, channels, and business development. Prior to that, he was associated with companies such as Cisco Systems, Dell, Xansa, Tatanet, and Reliance Communications (Data Center).

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 05:32:52 pm