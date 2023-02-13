Weaddo launches new digital and social media marketing campaign #EntertheMetaverse

Business acceleration studio Weaddo has kickstarted a new digital and social media marketing campaign #EntertheMetaverse for EY India’s flagship event, ‘Techathlon 3.0: Enter the Metaverse challenge’.

EY said that the Techathon 3.0 challenged students to fuel their creativity and develop novel solutions in the metaverse across several problem statements. As per the firm, the campaign has helped EY achieve 5,000 registrations within a span of 6-7 weeks. The duo also partnered with Ankur Warikoo to undertake a thematic storytelling approach.

“With an aim to recognize the sharpest minds in technology we launched the EY Techathon series. The social media and influencer marketing campaign conceptualized by Weaddo made the Techathon 3.0 a success and with an uptick of 5x in registrations,” said a representative of EY.

As part of the campaign, the company also promoted static images, carousels and story ads on social media and digital platforms, thereby utilising multiple ad formats.

The company further said that the video was available on various forms of social media and digital platforms and that weekly campaign optimisation helped it achieve promising outcomes.

