WE HUB and Truecaller sign an MoU to accelerate women’s entrepreneurship in Telangana

Truecaller and WE HUB, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote women-led start-ups across Telangana. As a part of the association, Truecaller will extend its software development kit (SDK) to start-ups to improve their user funnel and drive growth with mobile number verification. The SDK is designed to help developers build verification infrastructure and has helped multiple organisations drive and scale their businesses.

“The Government of Telangana has always supported collaboration between entities and believes in the potential and impact of supporting start-ups in the state. The partnership between WE-HUB and Truecaller will reinforce our commitment to this booming sector and give women founders and teams dedicated support in their entrepreneurial journey,” Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary of commerce and industries, information technology departments, Government of Telangana, said.

In addition, Truecaller will provide advertisement credits worth $25,000 to promote visibility and scale for upcoming start-ups, their products, and services. Encouraging problem-solving and innovation, WE-Hub and Truecaller will host hackathons on mutually identified problem statements, with rewards and prizes sponsored by Truecaller to incentivise wider participation. Further, leaders of the organisations will extend mentorship and necessary support as requested by women entrepreneurs and startups in the state.

“As a platform, we are constantly evolving and making efforts to learn, build and give back to the community. We are confident that the entire start-up community will benefit from the smooth onboarding through SDK and increasing discovery of these businesses by advertising on Truecaller. This is another step in our mission to make communication safe and efficient,” Pragya Misra, director of public affairs, Truecaller India, said.

“We are glad to collaborate with Truecaller to support women-led start-ups with avenues to scale up using innovative platforms. This will not only enable them to go on and spearhead innovation in the country but will also support them with a suite of benefits like growth, visibility of their products, and networking opportunities with customers. This partnership marks another milestone for WE Hub – aligning perfectly with our vision of accelerating women entrepreneurship across India,” Deepthi Ravula, CEO, WE HUB, stated.

