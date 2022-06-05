‘We can bring a revolution in the way water is used in the Indian market’

Hansgrohe has introduced interactive designs to reinvent luxury kitchen and bath spaces. Gaurav Malhotra, MD, Hansgrohe India, speaks with Vaishali Dar on the company’s innovative, futuristic and post-pandemic market.

What global practices and designs have you introduced to reinvent luxury kitchen and bath spaces in India?

Kitchens and bathrooms are some of the most intimate living spaces today— a change which is reflective of how the consumer and the external environment around us has shaped up and matured. We work with world-renowned architects and designers from across the globe to get a fair exposure to different cultures, their needs, and requirements. For instance, our AXOR One is a bathroom collection of sleek, elegant shapes that embody the principles of compact luxury, and holistic design language of slender silhouettes, flat surfaces, soft corners and balanced proportions. The ‘EcoSmart’ technology in the range uses 60% less water than conventional products. Without any loss of comfort, one can reduce energy costs and can conserve valuable resources and bring a revolution in the way water is used in the Indian market.



Have you recalibrated your products to meet the requirements in India?

Hansgrohe products have been in India for the past 20 years. However, our fully calibrated presence began in India in 2012. In the last three years, we have started reaching out to key external stakeholders outside of our realm and after having analysed and been a part of the Indian market for a few years now, we have categorised the consumer needs on the basis of three key concepts. Firstly, liberated living to understand consumers no longer compartmentalise the space and instead see it for more than its use. Secondly, the traditional markers of wealth have changed, predominantly, where earlier, more was grand, now ‘less is more’ is the mindset which drives purchase decisions. And, thirdly conscious well-being of the community, wherein buying decisions are focused on sustainability and thought towards the community.



India is considered a price-sensitive market. How has the brand fared in the Indian market?

From having presence in 13 cities in 2017, today, our footprint is spread across 58 cities with over a 100 channel partners. Almost 10% of the global growth this year will come from India. Being a bit more focused on the premium and luxury space, we do have a larger share in the retail market. We are also developing new retail formats. These will showcase deeper product capabilities even to the Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities and hence building a larger trade footprint. We also see a strong bounce in the real estate space with large premium institutional projects also more visible now. The business in India has doubled in the last couple of years. India has been named a strategic growth market.

Have you realigned your overall marketing process post-pandemic?

Design elements that worked in the past had to be altered or revisited. The pandemic led us to ideate and introduce our path-breaking technology ‘Select’ to use bathroom fittings like faucets or showers with minimum contact, at the touch of a button. Our range of touch-free faucets optimises hygiene, cleanliness, and water-saving through intuitive and tech-driven designs.

