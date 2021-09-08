WazirX NFT Marketplace announces launch of secondary market

The marketplace marks 100 days in the Indian market

WazirX NFT Marketplace has completed 100 days in the Indian market. The marketplace claims to have sold more than 1200 digital collectibles across gaming, sports, music, and visual arts till the date of its launch, June 1, 2021. It has also announced that it is launching its secondary market that allows NFT collectors to list and sell their NFTs on a marketplace like creators. According to Sandesh Suvarna, vice president, WazirX NFT Marketplace, NFTs have been recognised as the key emerging technologies propelling innovation through trust and change.

“With big tech giants moving into the crypto ecosystem, new opportunities can be unlocked in this space of metaverse. WazirX NFT marketplace provides the creators with a great way to capitalize on unique assets, engage with their fans, and potentially generate revenue, while staying ahead of the curve and keeping pace with innovations in commerce and technology,” Suvarna said.

The secondary marketplace opens up more earning opportunities NTF artists. For example, it allows secondary sale royalty rights to the original creator of the NFT art. In the secondary phase, WazirX NFt marketplace will provide profile badges to creators who sold the first 1000 sold NFTs on the platform. Through these badges, WazirX NFT marketplace aims to celebrate the first few creators of NFTs in the Indian market.

“We built the WazirX NFT marketplace from the ground up, keeping in mind that the Indian market and sentiments around NFTs would be very different from what our counterparts face globally. As we complete 100 days and celebrate the sale of over 1000 NFTs – our biggest achievement is the credible inclusive NFT community we were able to build. From a win – win for creators , moving forward, with the opening of our secondary market , we wish to ensure a win- win for our collectors now,” Vishakha Singh, vice president, WazirX NFT Marketplace, stated.

Read Also: KPMG India and dotin join hands to create a talent management solution

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook