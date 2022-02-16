WazirX co-founder Siddharth Menon and SuperGaming launch Tegro, a Web3 games ecosystem marketplace

Tegro is founded on the idea that digital worlds will be investable asset classes in the coming decade

WazirX co-founder and chief operating officer Siddharth Menon and Indian game developer SuperGaming announced the launch of Tegro, a complete Web3 games ecosystem empowering players, game developers, and investors to unlock the potential of Web3 in the best possible way.

Mobile games disrupted the games industry and Web3 games could be an even bigger disruption, Menon said. “Web3 games will be the next paradigm shift in gaming, opening new economic and creative opportunities for players, and have the potential to unlock a 2 trillion dollar market.”

However, Web3 games need to be built in a way that respects players and keeps them engaged while still onboarding institutional investors and traders who would grow this economic opportunity. Most existing Web3 games and by extension their economies don’t put players at the center of this opportunity.

This is where SuperGaming’s expertise with over 300 million players and nearly 100 games developed comes into play. These include recent hits like MaskGun and Silly Royale as well as the upcoming battle royale game, Indus.

In addition to this, the company has its own gaming engine for running hyperscale, real-time multiplayer games used by third-party studios with the official PAC-MAN game being the most famous of these. Nonetheless, the company is deeply aware of the current issues with crypto games.

“At SuperGaming, we make games that people play for years,” Roby John, co-founder of Tegro, stated. “We see Web3 technologies as complementary to our player-first ethos, allowing us to produce new creative and economic opportunities for them. With the potential of Web3 games and Tegro, we can do so in a way that’s sustainable, fair, and transparent for all.”

As per the company, Tegro is founded on the idea that digital worlds will be investable asset classes in the coming decade. These digital worlds require a foundation which protects players and empowers investors in navigating this new paradigm of games. The company will solve for this with Tegro markets for players and institutional investors; sustainable economy templates for game devs created by experts; and game asset stats to help you trade and invest better.

Tegro’s Web3 games roadmap includes the Tegro marketplace, market SDKs, asset stats and APIs crafted by a founding team with deep experience in making games and designing economies for a global audience.

Read Also: Kaspersky names Sandra Lee as managing director, APAC

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook