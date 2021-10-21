WayCool Foods appoints dentsuMB as lead communication partner for its consumer brands

In 2020, dentsuMB India won the dairy products mandate of WayCool Foods

Dentsu India’s integrated creative agency dentsuMB has bagged the mandate for the branded portfolio of WayCool Foods. As part of the mandate, dentsuMB will be responsible for managing the brand strategy, as well as developing creative solutions across the brand portfolio. The account will be handled out of the agency’s Chennai office, dentsuMB said in a statement. In 2020, dentsuMB India won the dairy products mandate of WayCool Foods. Following a successful collaboration, the company has now appointed dentsuMB as the lead communication partner for its portfolio of consumer brands.

WayCool, being a purpose-driven organisation, works across the food supply chain from Soil -to-Sale, Karthik Jayaraman, chief executive officer and co-founder, WayCool Foods and Products said. Its consumer brands basket is designed around daily meal consumption habits to make home cooking easy and convenient, Jayaraman added. “dentsuMB has been helping us reach and engage better with our target audience. Its global market intelligence is invaluable to us, and we will continue to strengthen this relationship to serve the Indian consumer globally,” he added further.

Along with launching a range of branded food products across its portfolio of staples, dairy products and fresh produce, WayCool is looking at expanding its reach in both domestic and select international markets. The demand from consumers for branded staples and food products has grown particularly during Covid, dentsuMB said in a statement.

For Indrajeet Mookherjee, managing Partner, dentsuMB India, the most rewarding part of their business is when the client acknowledges its agency partner with an additional mandate. “Home cooking is even more important today with the current situation we are in and WayCool as a brand is synonymous with quality and high standards. We look forward to building the brand as it looks to enter new categories and new geographies,” Priya CM, AVP, dentsuMB, Chennai, stated.

