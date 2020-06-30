Wavemaker wins the e-commerce mandate for Mondelez India

Wavemaker will focus on building and scaling the brand and its products through various e-commerce channel partners

Media agency network Wavemaker announced today that it has bagged the e-commerce mandate for Mondelez India. As part of the e-commerce mandate, Wavemaker will focus on building and scaling the brand and its products through various e-commerce channel partners.

According to Anil Viswanathan, director – Marketing (Chocolates), Mondelez India, in the brand’s journey towards marketing and digital excellence, it has made great progress in the past years with support from the ecosystem partners. “Wavemaker, our media partner, has played an integral role in this journey. Our next focus in this journey is to integrate our e-Commerce media activation with the core media business and we are keen for Wavemaker to manage this combined business for Mondelez India,” he explained. Moreover, the snacking company claims that it will scale its integrated marketing approach further and leverage greater synergies with a Full Funnel approach to Media planning and deployment.

Wavemaker won Mondelez India media duties in 2018. This extension of the association with Mondelez India reaffirms our focus and investment in the domain of data, analytics, tools and the right talent to drive it, Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker said. “Together with Mondelez India, we see immense e-commerce opportunities to unlock moving forward,” he added.

E-commerce is a key growth priority for Mondelez India, Garima Dikshit, head of e-commerce, Mondelez India claimed. “We believe Wavemaker brings expertise in the online ecosystem as well as strategic synergies with our traditional and digital media. We look forward to creating some industry leading work in this partnership.”

Part of GroupM, WPP’s global media investment management company, Wavemaker offers services across media, content and technology for brands. The company’s client portfolio includes brands such as Adobe, Chanel, Netflix, British Airways, Ikea, Pernod Ricard, Tiffany and Co., L’Oreal among others.

