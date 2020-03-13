Wavemaker unveils new logo to highlight brand proposition

The new logo includes a new global operating system modular planning process and a brand refresh.

Wavemaker, the agency from GroupM has rebranded itself with a new logo and brand design ‘The New Wavemaker’ to showcase its new proposition, product, attitude as well as a new visual identity. The rebranding is done to include a global operating system, modular planning process and a brand refresh.

According to Wavemaker, the visuals are designed to bring the new positioning of “positive provocation” to life. Growth models of the past will not serve the future. Established approaches and traditional thinking are being exploded in every sector, in every market. Exceptional growth now requires uncomfortable change, Toby Jenner, global CEO said. “This change demands courage, from our clients and from our people. Wavemaker understands this, we must live our name which reflects a provocative, even fearless attitude,” he added.

Founded in 2017, through the merger of Maxus and MEC, The Wavemaker started out with offices in 90 countries and over 8,500 employees, as well as with major global clients such as L’Oréal, Vodafone, Marriott, Colgate-Palmolive and Paramount. The company has also recently announced a series of new client wins which includes Huawei, AXA, Pernod Ricard, Rappi and the retention of Chevron in North America and Asia Pacific. Since Toby Jenner stepped into his role in September 2019, he has among others appointed Ruth Stubbs as EMEA CEO and named Alstair Bannerman, Anna Hickey and Alex Altman as global client presidents.

