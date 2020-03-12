Wavemaker launched its debut content production venture ‘Spirit of Scotland’

The show will be aired on Times Now and ET Now.

Wavemaker, the media, content and technology agency which is a part of GroupM, has launched its first content production venture Spirit of Scotland which is hosted by bollywood star Kunal Kapoor. The show includes a five part series, showcasing Scotland and its culture. The five-part series will be aired on Times Now and ET Now in which Kunal Kapoor visits people and places.

According to Karthik Nagarajan, CCO, Wavemaker India, the series explores the diversity of experiences that Scotland has to offer. “The show will encapsulate the beauty of Scotland by capturing everything from the fascinating northern lights, to their indigenous culinary history, to the luxury hospitality and their crowning glory – their legendary distilleries, home to brands such as Glenlivet, Aberlour, Ballantine, Chivas and The Royal Salute,” he added.

Scotland has a certain charm which is too tough to escape. Be it the Scotch which rules the world, the scenic beauty, the unparalleled modern history or the architectural heritage, Scotland is simply breathtaking, Kunal Kapoor. stated. “In this series I have tried to bring to you the authentic Scotland experience and the charm of this beautiful country.” he added

Wavemaker is a global agency which aims at delivering transformative solutions through media, content and technology for some of the world’s biggest brands. With over 500.000 journeys across 40 markets and 80 categories, the agency deploys its purchase journey expertise to spot opportunities and problems at every stage of the customer cycle, and turn both into growth. With over 8,600 Wavemakers in 90 countries are diverse, integrated and leading-edge, from trading specialists to data scientists, ecommerce experts to award-winning content creators. The company’s mission is ‘Let’s make the Future’ at a time when market and customer behaviour is disrupted 24/7.

