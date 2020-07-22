Wavemaker India wins the media mandate for Chumbak

Founded in 2010, Chumbak is a design-led lifestyle brand for products across home and decor, fashion accessories, apparel and personal care

Wavemaker India has won the media mandate for design led lifestyle brand Chumbak that provides products across home and decor, fashion accessories, apparel and personal care. The agency will manage the offline and online media for Chumbak.

According to Shazia Zafar, head of marketing, Chumbak Design Pvt. Ltd., ten years ago, Chumbak changed the retail landscape in India by introducing India inspired, well designed products that encouraged self-expression. “Today, it moves from strength to strength to build a global design-led lifestyle brand that uplifts its creative, confident and encouraging community. Wavemaker, with their global experience and expertise, will contribute significantly to our journey and we look forward to having them on board,” she added.

“We believe there is a huge potential to unlock and we look forward to leveraging this opportunity to combine our expertise on creativity, data and technology to drive the growth story for Chumbak,” Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker said.

For Kishan Kumar M S, vice president, Wavemaker India, Chumbak is a truly Indian disruptor brand redefining lifestyle retail known for great design sensibilities, omni-channel presence, galloping distribution, fun personality and great customer feedback. “I always believe that working with such disruptor brands makes us push our own boundaries and thereby become better with collaboration. Our job is to positively provoke Chumbak to growth using our expertise in media, content & technology,” he stated further on the association.

Part of GroupM, WPP’s global media investment management company, Wavemaker is a media agency network offering services across media, content and technology. The company’s global client portfolio includes names such as Adobe, Ikea, Netflix, Pernod Ricard, Tiffany & Co., Mondelez International, Colgate-Palmolive amongst others.

